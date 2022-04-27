QUINCY — A man wanted in a March 23 fatal shooting in Quincy turned himself in early Wednesday morning, according to Quincy police.
Horacio Morales Perez, 18, had been at-large since the shooting of 18-year-old Juan Carlos Diaz Guerrero Jr. Morales Perez has been booked into Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
According to investigators, Morales Perez was the passenger in a black Honda that had pulled up to the 400 block of C Street Southeast. Morales Perez is accused of firing one shot into a silver Honda. Juan Carlos Diaz Guerrero Jr, 18, was struck by the bullet. He was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where he died.
After the shot was fired, police say the driver of the vehicle Morales Perez was in was told by Morales Perez to turn around. The driver eventually pulled over and Morales Perez and a send passenger ran off. Police say the driver was unaware was planning to shoot at the other vehicle.