OKANOGAN - According to court records, the case involving a Tonasket woman who was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a Soap Lake woman from the Del-Red Tavern in February isn’t going to trial, at least not yet.
According to the Washington Courts website, Superior Court Judge Christopher Culp determined earlier this month that the suspect, 55-year-old Gloria Dugas, is unfit to stand trial due to mental health issues.
Culp ordered that Dugas be committed to Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake for the time being. Culp ordered an Inpatient Competency Restoration for Dugas which is the process used when an individual charged with a crime is found by a court to be incompetent to stand trial, typically due to an active mental illness or an intellectual disability. A criminal defendant must be restored to competency before the legal process can continue.
In early February, Dugas offered a female bar patron a ride home in Soap Lake, but instead drove her into Okanogan County. Despite the victim’s pleas, Dugas continued on until the victim managed to escape. A short time after the vicitm's escape, Dugas was arrested.