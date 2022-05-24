LOOMIS - Authorities are trying to extract a potentially dangerous person from a travel trailer outside of Loomis in Okanogan County tonight.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says 48-year-old Jason Kortlever of Loomis encountered deputies who had a search and arrest warrant for him. Hawley says when deputies approached the wanted man, a shot was fired by Kortlever, but it's unknown whether the gun was aimed at deputies. Initial contact had been made at around 3:45 p.m. Hawley says Kortlever retreated into his trailer and has not come out since.
A tactical team was deployed to possibly force their way inside to arrest him if attempts to negotiate with him fail. The standoff remains active as of 7 p.m. Hawley does not believe anyone else is inside the travel trailer.
Hawley says the warrant was issued because Kortlever is a felon who is not supposed to be in possession of firearms. Authorities found out Kortlever was in possession of guns after he engaged in a dispute with neighbors that erupted into gunfire.