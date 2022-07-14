MOSES LAKE — The suspect who allegedly opened fire on a deputy, who also returned fired, on July 10 near Moses Lake has been released from the hospital and is now in jail.
Robert Gwinn has been booked into jail for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, along with outstanding felony warrants, according to the Central Basin Investigative Team.
At about 1 p.m. on July 10, deputies Tyson Voss and Nic Dirks had responded to assist bail bondsmen in the arrest of Gwinn, who was spotted driving a 2010 Nissan Altima. Gwinn reportedly pulled into a driveway on Stratford Road Northeast where Voss had slowed down to make contact.
Investigators say Gwinn exited the car and fired several rounds at Voss, who was still in the patrol vehicle. Voss then exited his vehicle as Gwinn continued to fire and returned fire. Gwinn then ran off, jumping a fence into a nearby property.
Gwinn reportedly entered a shop and was seen on home surveillance video firing another round toward law enforcement. Investigators reported Gwinn then left the shop and entered a home where he was confronted by an armed homeowner. Gwinn allegedly took a set of keys to a Jeep and fled out of the home where deputy Voss again fired his handgun at Gwinn who was able to reach the Jeep and drive off.
Investigators say Gwinn drove through a nearby field and entered the road at Road 7 Northeast where Moses Lake police Corporal Buescher was able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the Jeep, which then spun and rolled into its side.
Gwinn was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and injuries from the collision.
The Jeep, along with Voss’ and Buescher’s patrol vehicles were towed from the scene and search warrants are pending. Investigators say Gwinn’s firearm has not yet been recovered.
Deputy Voss was the only law enforcement officer to fire his weapon, according to investigators.
Voss remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.