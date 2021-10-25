MOSES LAKE - A woman was arrested for DUI late Saturday night after reportedly crashing into a home in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police were called just before 11:30 p.m. after a vehicle hit a home on North Grape Drive.
Police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old woman, was driving down Grape Drive when she crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. She then drove into a home in the 300 block of Grape Drive. The vehicle hit a structural pole holding up a second story patio, according to police.
The woman reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Police say a breathalyzer showed her blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.
The woman was arrested and released for DUI.