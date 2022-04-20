KITTITAS — A suspected impaired driver was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90 near Kittitas.
Rob R. Knight, a 35-year-old Bremerton man, was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline van eastbound on I-90. He reportedly drove off the road to the left and onto the center median for about 50 feet before the van went down an embankment, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say the van was then vaulted onto Stevens Road and rotated. The vehicle continued up an embankment east of Stevens Road where Knight was ejected.
The van came to a stop about 15 feet up the embankment.
Knight was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital. The state patrol reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.
State troopers are seeking charges of DUI, no ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license against Knight.