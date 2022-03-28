EPHRATA - Two bicyclists were hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon on state Route 28 near Rock Island.
Linnea V. Fahrnkopf, a 38-year-old Seattle woman, was driving a 2009 Infiniti G37 westbound on SR 28, about eight miles east of Rock Island. She reportedly drove off the road to the right, onto the shoulder and hit two bicyclists from behind, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two bicyclists, 53-year-old David Cook and 43-year-old Jerad McGill, both of Tacoma, were in a group of eight bicyclists riding on the shoulder.
Both Cook and McGill were transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries, according to the state patrol.
Fahrnkopf were also injured and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
The state patrol reported Fahrnkopf was driving impaired and troopers are seeking two counts of vehicular assault against the woman.