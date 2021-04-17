MOSES LAKE - An Ephrata woman was injured in a rollover crash Saturday morning on state Route 17 south of Moses Lake.
Natalie N. Hussey, 23, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger north on SR 17, about 10 miles south of Moses Lake, when she reportedly drove off the highway to the right, according to the state patrol.
Troopers say Hussey then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Hussey was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for her injuries.
State troopers reported drugs or alcohol were involved and Hussey is expected to be charged with DUI.
State Route 17 was closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the wreck.