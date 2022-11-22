BRIDGEPORT — A suspected impaired driver collided with a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle as deputies were on a traffic stop near Bridgeport.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on state Route 173. While contacting the driver, deputies observed a vehicle approaching them, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the vehicle crossed the fog line and struck a patrol car, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The deputies were able to move out of they way and were not injured.
After hitting the police vehicle, the driver continued south on SR 173 toward Bridgeport.
Another deputy located the vehicle, which was missing a front tire and spraying up sparks down the highway. The deputy stopped the vehicle and the driver, identified as 76-year-old Hendrika Isensee, was taken into custody.
Isensee was booked into Okanogan County Jail for DUI and hit-and-run.