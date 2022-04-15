EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police say they’ve arrested three of the suspects involved in a gang-related robbery that occurred in the city on April 1.
The arrest reportedly happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. East Wenatchee Police say eight people were contacted on Hanford Street near Eastmont High School when police noticed that one of the individuals in the group matched the description of the suspects involved in the robbery.
A juvenile in the group was found to be carrying a stolen handgun in his waistband and was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. The weapon found on the teen was allegedly stolen in a burglary in Chelan County last week. During the arrest, Eastmont High School was placed on lockdown for a short time just as students were about to be released for the day.
The U.S. Marshal and Columbia River Drug Task Force assisted East Wenatchee Police in the arrest of two additional suspects involved in the gang-related robbery at another point of the day.
In total, three people are arrested.