CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere.
Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6 a.m. Saturday, two suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on Saturday for second-degree murder. Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, 22, was booked for rendering criminal assistance.
No other details have been released. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting.