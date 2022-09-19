OTHELLO - A Human Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Sting by the Department of Corrections and Othello’s police force yielded six arrests last week. According to a post on social media, Othello Police officials say the operation targeted individuals who intended to pay a young adult female for sex.
The following people were arrested in the sting:
Charles Garcia (51) of Othello- Patronizing a Prostitute
Kalin K. Earl (31) of Moses Lake- Patronizing a Prostitute
Luis Cruz-Camacho (28) of Moses Lake- Patronizing a Prostitute
Corey D. Mikkelsen (53) of East Wenatchee- Patronizing a Prostitute
Rodrigo Gutierrez-Baca (32) of Othello- Patronizing a Prostitute
Josue A. Maldonado (28) of Chelan- Patronizing a Prostitute
Patronizing a Prostitute is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in a county or municipal jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Police prioritized this crime after receiving information that individuals were coming to the Othello community with the mistaken belief that local police do not have the resources to act against it.
In April, eight were arrested by Othello Police with assistance from Moses Lake Police in a similar sting.