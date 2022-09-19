othello police

OTHELLO - A Human Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Sting by the Department of Corrections and Othello’s police force yielded six arrests last week. According to a post on social media, Othello Police officials say the operation targeted individuals who intended to pay a young adult female for sex.

The following people were arrested in the sting:

Charles Garcia (51) of Othello- Patronizing a Prostitute

Kalin K. Earl (31) of Moses Lake- Patronizing a Prostitute

Luis Cruz-Camacho (28) of Moses Lake- Patronizing a Prostitute

Corey D. Mikkelsen (53) of East Wenatchee- Patronizing a Prostitute

Rodrigo Gutierrez-Baca (32) of Othello- Patronizing a Prostitute

Josue A. Maldonado (28) of Chelan- Patronizing a Prostitute

Patronizing a Prostitute is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in a county or municipal jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Police prioritized this crime after receiving information that individuals were coming to the Othello community with the mistaken belief that local police do not have the resources to act against it.

In April, eight were arrested by Othello Police with assistance from Moses Lake Police in a similar sting.