OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault Monday near Othello.
Gloria Romero, a 41-year-old Othello resident, was booked into jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree theft.
The second suspect, 36-year-old Michael J. Rocha, remains at-large and is wanted on the same charges.
“We ask that Michael turn himself in. If anyone knows where Michael can be located please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Dale Wagner stated.
Deputies responded early Monday morning after a man reported he was assaulted at his home in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue. The victim sustained head injuries and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and the tactical response team later responded to a trailer home on Rainier Avenue where Romero was taken into custody.