MOSES LAKE - Two suspects accused of robbing the Moses Lake Carl’s Jr. were taken into custody on Thursday.
David Maybee, a 22-year-old Moses Lake resident, and Chad Martinez, a 32-year-old Warden resident, were booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree robbery. Martinez was also booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding, according to Moses Lake police.
A patrol officer had been investigating recent burglary cases and was reportedly able to link Maybee and Martinez to both the burglaries and the Jan. 30 armed robbery at Carl’s Jr.
The Moses Lake police street crimes unit was notified and were able to track down and arrest Maybee Thursday afternoon. Surveillance was set up in an attempt to locate Martinez. Just before 10:30 p.m. officers located Martinez in a flatbed pickup truck in the area of South Alderwood Street and Nelson Road.
Officers followed the truck as it headed toward state Route 17. A traffic stop was initiated and truck sped up, beginning a pursuit south on SR 17. Police were able to pursue the suspect as they had probable cause for an arrest of a violent crime.
The driver eventually stopped just south of Interstate 90 before again taking off southbound at a high rate of speed. Police say the truck continued west onto Road M and the driver nearly lost control making a turn onto Road 1.
Investigators say the truck continued on Road 1 before turning on Road K. The suspect then failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road and partially down an embankment. The suspect then reportedly tried to back up out of the ditch but a responding officer was able to use the patrol vehicle to push the suspect’s vehicle further into the ditch to keep the suspect from fleeing, according to Moses Lake police.
Martinez was taken into custody following the pursuit. Police were also able to determine the flatbed truck had been reported stolen in Prosser.
Maybee and Martinez are accused of entering the Carl’s Jr. restaurant the night of Jan. 30. The two reportedly confronted two employees with one suspect displaying a handgun and forcing the employees to the ground. The second suspect then headed to the back office and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe.
Both suspects fled the restaurant on foot.