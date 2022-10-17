MOSES LAKE — Two men accused of breaking into a residence, armed with knives, near Moses Lake, are now facing attempted robbery charges.
Roberto Robles Mejia, 42, and Carlos Silva, 26, are both charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree burglary in connection to the Oct. 13 break-in in the Larson Housing area.
Grant County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. after a woman on Adair Street called 911 as someone was attempting to break into her home. Dispatchers reported hearing a man’s voice then the woman screaming during the 911 call before the call was disconnected, according to court records. Deputies say the two suspects, both armed with a knife, took the woman’s phone and ordered her into the kitchen.
Deputies arrived after one suspect, identified as Silva, fled the home. Deputies say Robles Mejia was still inside and was seen looking through the blinds at a bedroom window. The woman was able to escape the home safely.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and a K9 unit were called in. After several hours of Robles Mejia barricaded inside the home. The tactical team and K9 unit entered. Robles Mejia was found in the attic area, where he was bit by Moses Lake police K9 Jester.
Deputies say Robles Mejia was in possession of multiple knives.
On Saturday, deputies and Moses Lake police arrested Silva at a home on Mather Drive. Deputies say Silva fled out the back door of the home where K9 Edo and his handler, deputy Tyson Voss, were positioned. Silva was taken into custody and booked into jail.