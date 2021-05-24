MATTAWA - Prosecutors have charged two men with first-degree assault in connection to two shootings in the Mattawa area.
Rodrigo Quiroz, 19, and Melchor Celaya, 19, are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, along with drive-by shooting, according to court records. An arraignment hearing has been set for June 1.
According to police reports, the victim says both Quiroz and Celaya had been coming after him for some time. The victim told deputies he can’t leave his house without worrying about the two suspects “trying to fight or do something to him.”
On the morning of May 20, Quiroz, Celaya and a third unidentified suspect reportedly stole a car in Mattawa. The victim told investigators he was leaving town and noticed the stolen Mazda on Government Road. Deputies say Quiroz fired at least five shots at the victim’s vehicle as the suspects followed the victim on Road 24 Southwest.
The victim told investigators he recognized both Quiroz and Celaya in the vehicle but could not identify the third suspect, who was reportedly driving, because the suspect was wearing a mask.
The victim then called 911 as he drove back home. While still on the phone with 911 dispatchers, at least a dozen shots were fired into the victim’s home, with one of the rounds entering the home just feet from where the victim was standing, according to court records.
Following the shootings, a farmworker had spotted the suspects’ stolen vehicle and followed it. The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle on Road 22.5 Southwest and ran into an orchard. A K9 was brought in to track the suspects through the orchard but the suspects were not located at the time.
Both Quiroz and Celaya later turned themselves in at the Mattawa Police Department. Both refused to speak to investigators.