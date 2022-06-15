MOSES LAKE — Two people were arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly driving off from Moses Lake police in a stolen car and later stealing another vehicle.
Moses Lake police were contacted about 9:30 p.m. with reports of a stolen 2019 Audi, which was tracked by GPS to a motel on West Broadway Avenue.
Police arrived and located the car backed into a parking spot at the motel. An officer pulled in and was positioned behind the stolen vehicle to keep the suspects from leaving. A male suspect, who was outside the car, reportedly got back into the vehicle. A female driver reportedly drove the car into the front of the police patrol vehicle and was able to make enough room to leave.
The suspects headed west on Broadway Avenue, where another officer was already in position with spike strips, which were used and damaged the two passenger side tires, according to Moses Lake police.
The suspects continued on Broadway until police lost sight of the car. Officers later located the Audi abandoned on Potato Frontage Road.
While officers were waiting for a tow truck, another vehicle, a box van, was reported stolen on Heritage Lane, about 200 yards from where the Audi was abandoned.
Within about 30 minutes, Grant County deputies located the van on state Route 262. Deputies again successfully used spike strips and a PIT maneuver to get the van to stop. The two suspects were then taken into custody, according to Moses Lake police.
The two suspects, identified as 23-year-old Kent woman Yvet Villalvazo, the alleged driver of the Audi, and Jorge Escoto Garcia, a 28-year-old Royal City man, were booked into jail on a number of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, eluding and obstruction.