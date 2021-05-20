MATTAWA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects reportedly involved in drive-by shootings in the Mattawa area Thursday morning.
The suspects were involved in two targeted drive-by shootings Thursday morning. The suspects were last known to be near state Route 243 and Road 24 Southwest where their vehicle was found abandoned, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Rodrigo Quiroz, 19-year-old Melchor Celaya and the third suspect has yet to be identified. Quiroz is about 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds while Celaya is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds.
The suspects may be on foot and are considered armed and dangerous.
No injuries were reported in the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.