WENATCHEE - Two known gang members were arrested by by the East Cascade SWAT Team in Wenatchee on June 30.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee, a known gang hideout.
Deputies say the residence has been the site of firearms, narcotics and gang investigations in the past.
While the search warrant was being executed, two gang members were arrested. 24-year-old Jorge Verduzco Mendoza and his brother, 28-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco Mendoza were arreste and later booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on felony warrants.
Three handguns were seized during the course of the search warrant which included a stolen firearm from Ephrata, WA. More charges are expected to be filed.
The arrests come investigations by the Columbia River Drug Task Force and Homeland Security yielded enough evidence to bust the pair.
Chelan County Sheriff's officials say the incident that led up to a shooting at Big Lots in Wenatchee and this arrest were isolated incidents.