ROYAL CITY - A legion of law enforcement officials swarmed a Royal City home on Tuesday after police received a call about a person threatening someone with a knife.
Royal City Police officials say surveillance of the crime scene gave them probable cause to pursue the incident due to the alleged act of felony harassment and domestic violence.
Attempts to draw the knife-wielding suspect out of the home failed, forcing Royal City Police to take more drastic measures. A SWAT unit consisting of officers with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police Department, and Quincy Police Department was called in.
The tactical team also tried to talk the suspect out of the home, but to no avail. During negotiations, the SWAT team used to flash bangs that created loud booms to disorient the suspect. After about three hours, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.