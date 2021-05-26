BROOKLYN, NY - According to KXLY, Chelan High School basketball legend Joe Harris put up a lot of points at the professional level during a contest between his team, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.
The contest was game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.
KXLY reports that Harris shot 9-14 from the field and 7-10 from the three-point line in the Nets 130-108 over the Celtics.
Former Seattle Supersonic, Kevin Durant, was the only teammate of Harris’ that scored more points with total of 26.
Harris graduated from Chelan High School in 2010 and played basketball for the University of Virginia. Harris has been with the Brooklyn Nets since 2016. Prior to the Nets, Harris played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Harris earned Gatorade’s Washington State Player of the Year honors in 2010 and earned the Washington Mr. Basketball award.