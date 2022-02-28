WANAPUM - A 33-year-old Mattawa man is behind bars after allegedly pointing a handgun at two construction workers on Saturday at Priest Rapids Dam.
Grant County Sheriff’s Officials say Bobby Tahmalwash pulled a handgun on two constructions workers at around 11:30 a.m., then drove away and crossed the Priest Rapids Dam. Tahmalwash made his way westward across the dam and was heard firing a handgun in random directions, prompting a response from the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team (TRT).
After negotiations with Tahmalwash failed, Tahmalwash tried to drive back across the dam, colliding with the armored TRT vehicle that blocked his path. Tahmalwash appeared to walk away from the scene, ignoring commands from officers and a K-9 was deployed to stop him. Tahmalwash was subdued by K-9 Chewbacca, helping authorities bring the gunman into custody.
Tahmalwash has been jailed on two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm.
Tahmalwash did not disclose the reason behind his erratic behavior.
The incident prompted a shelter-in-place alert and lockdown for area residents.