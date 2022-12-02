CLE ELUM - A potentially dangerous situation unfolded at what was said to have been a welding shop in Cle Elum.
Various law enforcement agencies spent hours convince an armed man who is an employee at the business to come out after a report that he had fired shots in the late morning.
The tactical scene was in the 1100 block of East First Street where crisis negotiators are working with the suspect in hopes that he will surrender safely.
Authorities do not believe anyone was hurt.
At 3:40 p.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies say the conflict was successfully resolved.
More information will be released shortly.