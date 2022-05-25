LOOMIS - Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says law enforcement retreated at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after unsuccessful attempts convince an armed felon to come out of the travel trailer he barricaded himself just outside of Loomis.
48-year-old Jason Kortlever of Loomis reportedly refused to make contact with law enforcement after sequestering himself in his home when deputies tried to act on a search and arrest warrant for a weapons violation.
Kortlever, a felon, was reported to authorities after firing shots during a conflict with neighbors; felons are not supposed to be in possession of firearms, which spurred the warrant for his arrest.
When deputies attempted to make contact with Kortlever, he fired a shot, but it still remains unknown whether the gun was aimed at deputies.
After seven hours, Hawley says negotiation tactics failed without incident.
Hawley says a rockslide on the road to Kortlever’s residence prevented access for the large vehicles and resources needed to properly execute a forced extraction of Kortlever from the home.
“The road is on the edge of a cliff, sending a large vehicle through that stretch of road would put officers in a deadly situation.”
Hawley says law enforcement is in the process of troubleshooting the problem and will make another attempt to get Kortlever out of the home.