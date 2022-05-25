EAST WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Drug Task Force continues to process a large amount of stolen property recovered at an East Wenatchee home, hoping the property can be returned to its owners.
Thousands of dollars’ worth of property stolen from construction sites in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Franklin counties were recovered this week after a search warrant was served at a property on Keller Street. The suspect was reportedly using the stolen property to renovate the home.
The task force says some victims have been identified and the stolen property is being returned but there are still a number of items without owners, including:
- Cabinets
- Appliances (washer, dryer, stove, oven)
- Water heaters
- Electric fireplace
- Toilets
- Concrete finisher
- European oak flooring
- Evoke German flooring
- A large amount of high-end alcohol
- Paint sprayers
- Numerous big screen televisions
- Miter saws
- Table saws
- Heat pumps
- Electrical wiring
- Assorted lumber
- Motorcycle
Anyone that may suspect their property is among the recovered items needs a case number from a law enforcement agency, serial number and description of the items to include identifying marks, photos and/or receipts. Property can be claimed by call the task force at 509-664-2310.