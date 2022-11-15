ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month.
On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
Hendricks rode his motorcycle to a body shop on Rock Island Road where he was contacted by detectives. The task force says he fled and hid behind a vehicle before being taken into custody. Hendricks allegedly had nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and close to an ounce of meth, along with more than $2,500 in cash, according to the task force.
Hendricks was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl and resisting arrest.
On Nov. 9, detectives were conducting surveillance on Casey C. McKinstry, a 32-year-old Rock Island man, was part of a fentanyl dealing investigation. Detectives say they interrupted a drug deal at the Evergreen Smoke Shop parking lot. McKinstry was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, meth and heroin. McKinstry was allegedly in possession of about 400 fentanyl pills, a gram of heroin and gram of meth, along with about $4,800 in cash.
The alleged buyer, 30-year-old East Wenatchee resident Christopher R. Dexter, was also arrested and released for leaving two young children in his running vehicle while he was purchasing narcotics, according to the task force. Child Protective Services was contacted and the children were placed in temporary protective custody.
McKinstry was out of jail on bail at the time of his arrest on a pending case in Douglas County for firearm possession and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.