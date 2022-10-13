MOSES LAKE - CB Tech's Dave Ruffin continues to draw praise for actions that led to the arrest of a gunman on school grounds two weeks ago. As Moses Lake's former police, Ruffin is no stranger to diffusing dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. This time, the only difference is that Ruffin did it in the capacity of a school teacher as the institution's criminal justice instructor. For his valor, Ruffin was presented with numerous accolades this week.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the incident in the CB Tech parking lot occurred just before 2 p.m. on September 27. Schools including CB Tech and Moses Lake High School went into lockdowns when it was reported to staff that a man had a gun outside of the building. The gunman was threatening two male students in the parking lot after his girlfriend accused them of bullying her. After the lockdown took effect, Ruffin went outside to ensure the safety of other students and quickly spotted the perpetrator. Ruffin told 22-year-old Leonel Balderas-Mondragon to stay put until police arrived. Once police arrived, Balderas-Mondragon was arrested and booked into jail.
During Thursday’s Moses Lake School Board meeting, Ruffin was presented with an outstanding service certificate.
“It wasn’t expected and wasn’t necessary…” Ruffin told iFIBER ONE News. “…But it was very much appreciated,” he added.
Ruffin says he was also fortunate enough to receive an accolade from his former employer, the city of Moses Lake. Ruffin retired from the Moses Lake Police Department as its police chief in 2016.
Ruffin's successor, current Moses Lake Police Chief and current school board member Kevin Fuhr was present for the presentation of the award.
"Dave should be considered a hero," said Fuhr, the school board's president.