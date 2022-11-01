EAST WENATCHEE - About 60 local workers returned to their jobs at Swire Coca-Cola in north central Washington on Monday after spending a little over two weeks on strike.
With warehouses in East Wenatchee, Omak and Moses Lake, Swire distributes Coca-Cola products to store across north central Washington.
Drivers, merchandisers and loaders for the company were represented by Teamsters 760, the union that had initially turned down Swire's initial labor contract. The dispute between Swire and some of its workers began when the union rejected a new labor deal before the last one ended on April 1, 2022. Union workers continued to work and remain employed with the company until the labor union rejected Swire's revised deal for the second time on Oct 11, prompting employees to strike the following day.
Striking union employees had been unhappy with the pay and wanted compensation in excess of or equal to what their competitor, Weinstein Pepsi, is paying its employees.
Michael Dahmen, a merchandiser for Swire, says the union voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a new contract with Swire last Thursday.
Dahmen says Swire was able to offer a pay rate that accounted for 50% of difference in the initial wage hike the union was asking for, meaning Swire met the union 'halfway.'