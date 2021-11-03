MOSES LAKE - A juvenile accused of fatally shooting a man in Moses Lake has been charged as an adult.
Dominick D. Kultgen, 17, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree murder, according to court records. State law allows for 16 and 17 year olds to be charged as adults for serious violent offenses.
On Sept. 8, police responded to Montlake Park after the body of 21-year-old Brandon Dick was found in a marsh area near the park. The coroner ruled Dick died from a single gunshot wound.
During the investigation, detectives learned Kultgen had stolen a .22 caliber pistol from Dick, which Dick reported stolen in July.
Kultgen, Dick and a third person were together on Sept. 7. Dick was “fine hanging out with Dominick and will to squash their differences if Dominick paid Brandon $320 for the firearm he stolen from him,” investigators stated.
The three had drove down to Montlake Park early in the morning on Sept. 8. Kultgen allegedly had the firearm with him at the time, along with one .22 caliber bullet, according to police. Kultgen and Dick then walked down a nearby trail that goes through the marsh and sagebrush.
The third person in the vehicle then reported hearing a single gunshot about five minutes after the suspect and victim had left the car. The third person left the park and drove to the other side of the lake where only Kultgen showed up at a preplanned spot in case something went wrong. Investigators say Kultgen and Dick had said they were going out to break into vehicles.
“It was not until after (the third person) spent the next day looking for Brandon, that Dominick told him he had shot Brandon,” investigators stated. “…Dominick told him Brandon attacked him, so Dominick shot Brandon.”
Detectives say Kultgen had also told other people Dick did not attack him, and Kultgen had scratched himself to make it appear he was attacked. He reportedly told others he pushed Dick down and shot him. Detectives say there was no evidence at the scene to indicate there was any fight prior to the shooting. A medical examiner reported it appeared Dick was likely on his knees when he was shot.
Detectives located one spent shell casing at the scene. A forensic analysis of the casing reportedly matched a shell casing found at the scene of a drive-by shooting. The drive-by occurred after Dick reported his pistol stolen. The same person that was with Kultgen and Dick at Montlake Park told police Kultgen had fired the shot in the drive-by shooting, according to investigators.