QUINCY - Quincy police say the person responsible for making threats to Quincy Middle School on Wednesday has been arrested.
Police say a 15-year-old Quincy resident was taken into custody sometime in the afternoon. Upon further questioning of the Quincy High School freshman, police say he told them that the threats were a "joke" and that "he was lonely" implying that he was seeking attention.
"He got it," said Quincy police Capt. Ryan Green.
Green says police were able to verify that the young man did not have access to any weapons. Authorities plan to get the teen the mental health help he needs.
Though, authorities say the threats appear to have no real credibility. The threats were reportedly made via Instagram at the Middle School and to a Middle School staff member.
Out of an abundance of caution, Quincy Middle School is remote-only learning on Thursday and will resume in-person instruction on Friday.