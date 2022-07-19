OTHELLO - Two teens experienced the long arm of the law after they were arrested and cited for allegedly damaging property with spray paint in Othello over the last couple of weeks.
On Monday, Othello Police notified the public about its investigation into 18-year-old Estella Ramirez-Braziel and a 16-year-old girl, both of whom allegedly spray-painted two fences and two vehicles.
Othello Police confirmed that the duo bought the spray paint used in the vandalism at the Othello Walmart on July 7, 2022. Othello Police report that the pair were caught on camera walking through the Palos Verdes housing development and were seen in the 100 block of S. 16th Avenue heading towards the two fences that were vandalized.
Estella was arrested last Thursday and admitted to spray painting both fences and two vehicles with the help of the other juvenile.
Charges have been forwarded as well as citations.