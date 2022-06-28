OTHELLO — Two teenage brothers have been taken into custody in connection to a Sunday shooting near Othello that left one person injured.
Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, 16, and Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano, 14, were both located in Sunnyside, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the two were found staying at a hotel.
“The brothers were located by a great effort of law enforcement teams to include Sunnyside PD, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Toppenish PD and of course our Adams County team,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Adams County deputies had been searching for the brothers since Sunday evening after a shooting occurred on Charla Road.
Deputies had responded after reports of gunshots and a person lying on the ground. A male victim was found shot and was taken to Othello Community Hospital before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The sheriff’s office says the two brothers are both known gang members.