EAST WENATCHEE — A 14-year-old is facing a felony charge, accused of making threats on social media to shoot up Eastmont Junior High School.
The teen is charged in Douglas County with felony harassment in connection to an Instagram message showing a handgun and a threat of a school shooting at lunch. According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, a screenshot of the message was spread across social media.
School staff informed East Wenatchee’s school resource officer.
Police were able to confirm the identity of the Instagram user as the 14-year-old. The suspect was arrested May 23 at his home.
The juvenile is due in court on June 15.