OMAK - According to an article published by the Omak Chronicle, 17-year-old Emmanuel Garcia’s day on the water turned tragic when he drowned in Omak Lake on June 22.
Garcia reportedly was swimming with friends at around 7:30 p.m. at Nicholson Beach when he went under the water and didn’t come up, according to Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
When he didn’t resurface his friends reportedly went looking for him.
Rodriguez says two divers searched the lake and found Garcia’s body the next day.
Garcia had just graduated from Omak High School.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 30th 2022 at 3:00PM at the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. A Memorial will be held held on Thursday, June 30th 2022 at 5:00PM at the Okanogan Agriplex. Manny will be buried on Friday, July 1st 2022 at the Summer Cemetery in Puyallup, WA.