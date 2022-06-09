EAST WENATCHEE — A woman and her juvenile family member are now both facing charges, accused of circulating sexually explicit photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School.
Amanda Austin, 47, is charged with two felonies: burglary and dealing in depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and one gross misdemeanor count of disclosing intimate images. Her 14-year-old family member has now been charged with disclosing intimate images and second-degree minor dealing in depictions of another minor 13 or older engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Investigators say Austin and the juvenile entered the school illegally on March 21. Video surveillance allegedly shows the two roaming the halls, and at one point, dropping papers that contained images, reportedly of the juvenile’s former friend, on the floor.
Police reported school staff collected numerous papers with pornographic images in different places around campus, including in restrooms.