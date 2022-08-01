MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson.
Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan.
The young teen had been pulled out of the water by people at the park and life-saving efforts were underway when emergency personnel arrived.
Crews were able to stabilize the teen before they were taken to Lake Chelan Hospital. Manson firefighters say the teen showed improvement with treatment at the hospital and was later flown to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
“In lakes, like Lake Chelan, water conditions are normally stable, but waves from boats and weather changes can catch people off guard also,” Manson firefighters stated. “Please be safe and swim in groups of two or more. When on a river, wear a life jacket when floating or tubing as water conditions can change quickly and become dangerous.”