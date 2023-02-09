WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee.
Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Lara-Sedano was sentence to 111 months behind bars.
Lara-Sedano was arrested in connection to an Aug. 27 shooting on South Mission Street. A man was struck by gunfire and had a non-life threatening injury.
According to court records obtained by Newsradio 560 KPQ, Lara-Sedano, while in jail, threatened to have another suspect in the case killed if he testified.
Three other defendants in the shooting, 18-year-old Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, 17-year-old Omar Romero-Romero and a 14-year-old boy remain charged.