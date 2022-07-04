CHELAN - The search for a missing 18-year-old man from Redmond has been cancelled after crews couldn't find him. The search for him was called off after two days of looking.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies say they searched by boat and by air on Tuesday, the day the young man went missing, and all day Wednesday, but to no avail.
The teen set out on a kayak from the Twenty-Five Mile State Park area at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday while vacationing with family. Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the teen was last seen on a portion of the lake that is about 900 ft. in depth about a few miles up lake. Authorities say if he was to go overboard and not resurface, pressure from that depth would keep his body submerged and he may not ever resurface.
Authorities say the kayaker was diabetic and did not take his insulin with him.
In addition, when the kayak was found, it had a life jacket, a juice box and water.