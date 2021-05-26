MOSES LAKE - You’ll want to crank up the A/C next Wednesday if you live in Moses Lake or anywhere nearby.
Meteorological data provided by The Weather Channel shows a temperature of 101 degrees forecast for Wednesday, June 2 in Moses Lake. June 2 will be the hottest day of 2021, so far, for most of north central Washington.
A temperature of 98 is forecast for Quincy, 97 for Wenatchee, and 99 for Ephrata on June 2. Winds that day will hover around 10 mph.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane say that the hottest June 2 on record for Moses Lake was 96 F in 2007. On June 2, 2020, the temp for Moses Lake only hit 80 degrees.
Weather analysts say it’s a sign of an early warm-up due to a slow-moving, high-pressure ridge moving through the area. The slow-moving air mass allows temperatures to rise.