LEAVENWORTH - In what’s being called a ‘thick-headed’ move by more than one party, State Troopers were summoned to US 2 in Leavenworth after nearly a dozen cars parked in the right-hand turn lane from Sherbourne Street spanning southwest.
The report about the illegally parked vehicles came in at around 12:49 p.m. on Christmas Day, prompting a response from WSDOT. In total, there were ten vehicles that were parked in the right-hand turn lane.
WSDOT eventually contacted State Patrol, which was already incredibly short-staffed that day, according to Washington State Trooper John Bryant. Bryant says the closest Trooper who was able to respond to the scene was coming from Manson. When the Trooper arrived at around 2 p.m., half of the motorists had been contacted by that time and had moved their vehicles. The remaining offenders had returned to their vehicles shortly after the Trooper arrived and before the officer could summon a tow. Bryant says State Patrol would normally opt to tow the vehicles in that type of situation rather than issue a ticket.
Bryant says it’s the first time he’s heard of such a thing happening in the area other than the repeated illegal parking that takes place on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.