MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says crews broke ground on the commercial building this summer and so far, progress on the project appears to be on schedule.
Waddle says the two restaurants are expected to open for business in late spring 2023. The building is situated across the street from the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott just north of the I-90/SR-17 interchange.
The commercial building has three tenant spaces, one of which remains unoccupied. Waddle says no one has officially opted to occupy the remaining 1,500-square-foot space between the two restaurants, yet.
At last check, the commercial space has been erected, but remains without siding, windows and signage.
Hogback was responsible for the construction of the Ephrata Starbucks.