ROCK ISLAND - It’s quite clear that the Batterman Road Fire burning in Douglas County is much larger than 7,900 acres after the blaze moved extensively to the north overnight Monday into Tuesday. However, 7,900 acres is the latest size reported by fire officials.
The fire has been hard to control due to flashy fuels and rough terrain. The blaze is being primarily fought from the air.
Currently, the most active part of the fire is in the Rock Island drainage and the Beaver Creek drainage.
Still, there are no reports of structures lost.
During the late morning on Tuesday, level 2 evacuations were issued for both sides of Road S SW (Beaver Creek Rd), Portions of Road 9 SW, Road R SW and Road 9.5 SW which feed off Road S SW.
The fire is 10% contained.
It's cause is under investigation.