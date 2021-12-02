ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County is the latest county in the state to implement a Text-to-911 service.
KITTCOM, which serves Kittitas County for emergency services dispatchers, went live with Text-to-911 on Wednesday, joining 29 other counties in the state to offer the service. Text-to-911 is also available in Adams, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“Texting to 911 is an important service. It is intended to be used for those that are deaf, late-defeated, hard of hearing, have a speech disability or people that may not be able to speak due to an emergency such as a home invasion or abusive partner, or are in a location where cell coverage is spotty,” KITTCOM officials stated.
Officials say it’s still best to call 911 if possible in an emergency as a voice conversation can relay the needed information to emergency responders quicker than a text conversation. Text-to-911 also does not provide the dispatcher with location information like a voice call could.
KITTCOM officials say when texting 911, it’s important to include the location of the emergency, including the city, and the type of emergency in the initial text. The Text-to-911 is only available in English, and photos and videos cannot be sent using the service.