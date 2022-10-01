MOSES LAKE - 44-year-old Percy Comeslast isn't a stranger to iFIBER ONE News, having reported on him relocating to Ephrata twice: once in 2016 and in 2018.
However, the basics about Comeslast's troubled past were reported on until today.
On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office notified the public about Comeslast moving to Moses Lake. State records show that Comeslast is a transient with no mappable address in Moses Lake, so his exact whereabouts remain unknown.
To make the story more interesting and put Comeslast's dangerous behavior into perspective, iFIBER ONE News probed further into his criminal history and the bizarre incident that led to him registering as a sex offender.
According to court records, on the night of August 19, 2000, Comeslast entered a woman's Seattle apartment when she wasn't home and waited for her to come back after she went to a friend's house to play cards. The woman, who did not know Comeslast, arrived at home and got ready for bed as Comeslast remained concealed from her view. After the victim removed all her clothes and went to bed, Comeslast quietly climbed onto the bed and stared at the victim until she awoke and tried to scream.
Court records showed that Comeslast tried removing the sheet from the victim's body and choked her. The struggle lasted 40 to 45 minutes. During the struggle, Comeslast bit her on the head, her arm and finger while making a growling noise. Court records state that Comeslast's grip around the woman's neck was so tight, it caused the victim to lose consciousness twice. Near the end of the struggle Comeslast told her all he wanted to do was lay with her.
Ironically, the victim's neighbor who was a registered sex offender her the noise and intervened. Seattle Police credited the man for saving the woman from being raped. Comeslast reportedly struck the man in the jaw twice before escaping the victim's apartment. Police later located Comeslast hiding under a disabled vehicle. He was arrested and later convicted of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation.
Later in life, Comeslast was convicted of third-degree assault and harassment with threats to kill.
Comeslat's status as a sex offender was eventually downgraded from a level III to a level II.