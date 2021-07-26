WENATCHEE - An advocacy group consisting of 160 people who live in the Wenatchee Valley want to put the power to decide whether kids can masks in schools in local hands.
Formed by four parents who have children attending class in the greater Wenatchee area, the group is known as ‘Unmask Our Kids Washington.”
Founders include an elementary teacher and a former pediatric nurse according to Whitney Smith, one of the founding members of the group. Members with the organization live in Chelan, Waterville, Entiat, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, and Wenatchee.
Members of the group collectively agree that mask-wearing in schools comprises the quality of kids’ education. The aim is to allow school boards to exercise the authority to impose mask-wearing mandates.
“We are for parents choosing whether or not they have their child wearing a mask, and there is the risk/benefit analysis that each person must make for themselves and their families. While many people only see the benefits we want to show the evidence for many risks with mask wearing, as well as the legal facet showing that this decision needs to be a school board decision, not a state or federal decision,” the group wrote in a messenger conversation to iFIBER ONE News.
Whitney Smith, one of the parents who belong to the group, explained what their immediate plans are.
“We are focusing on the Wenatchee Valley but are in contact with other groups like ours from all around the state. We have participated in a meeting with the health department and have attended school board meetings. We are in the process of getting meetings with the commissioners for Chelan and Douglas County. We also have a petition for local residents to sign if they support our cause,” Smith wrote.
Smith added that a Kindergarten teacher who helped formed the group says masks apparently “hinder learning,” especially language skills in young children.
“I personally saw a difference in my children's mental health in the last year and a half,” Smith wrote to iFIBER ONE News.
A physical petition advocating for the group’s cause is making its way through the Wenatchee Valley.
For more information about ‘Unmask Our Kids Washington,” you can email them at unmaskourkidswa@gmail.com.
The group is also selling yard signs with their logo/message on it.
The following is the most up-to-date mandate imposed by the state's Department of Health for the public K-12 schools in Washington for the 2021-2022 school year:
For the 2021-2022 school year, schools must plan to provide full time in-person education for all interested students with the following mandatory mitigation measures: face coverings, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting, details of how schools will respond to cases of COVID19, and meet the reporting requirements to public health.
In addition to the required mitigation measures above, physical distancing is recommended and schools must have a plan that factors in physical distancing (3 feet physical distancing in classrooms and 6 feet elsewhere), to the greatest extent possible. Physical distancing recommendations should not prevent a school from offering full-time, in person learning to all students/families in the fall.
Schools should also have a contingency plan that does not include physical distancing