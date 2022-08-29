EPHRATA - Ten years after he managed to remain airborne on a dirt bike for 425 ft. and over a year after his passing, the late Alex Harvill has officially become a world record holder.
The news was announced by Harvill's family and friends on social media last week.
In Royal City on May 12, 2012, Harvill accomplished what many would consider an unthinkable feat of literally 'flying' past the world record of 360 ft, surpassing it by 65 ft.
It's unknown as to why it took so long to certify Alex as a world record holder despite the stunt being documented by the Guinness World Records over the last several years.
Jay Schweitzer of Powerband Films recalls the day he was filming Alex's record-setting jump. Powerband Films is a professional motocross film production company.
"In 2012 I got a call from Steve Eilers, (AKA "Toes"") telling me that a 19 year old kid by the name of Alex Harvill had already jumped over 350 feet. On day 8 of his jumping at 7 am, Alex Harvill fired up the bike cold, didn't take any speed runs and with the biggest ramp gap in history (354 feet) he hit the ramp at 105 mph. Alex landed perfectly at 425 feet and I pretty much s*#t my pants (literally). In my 25 year filming career it's still the single most incredible moment I have ever captured on camera. The jump was surveyed by a licensed land surveyor in the state of Washington as well as Toes and Derek McIntyre and I am proud to say it's as official," Schweitzer wrote on his social media page.
Sadly, Harvill died doing what he loved during a jump at the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport on June 17, 2021. Harvill attempted a jump and fell short of the landing area colliding with the broad side of the dirt ramp. Harvill was killed on impact.
Despite Harvill's passing, the Ephrata native's legacy is now forever cemented in the Guinness Book of World Records.