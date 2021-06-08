MOSES LAKE - Aerobatic feats of flying will dazzle thousands at the Moses Lake Airshow this year, but only if the most important feat of all is performed: finding enough volunteers.
Yes, the 2021 Moses Lake Airshow is on, but it can’t be done without the 150 volunteers needed to help put on the show. That’s why the Port of Moses Lake and the Moses Lake Airshow are asking for your help.
A hybrid event, this year’s airshow will look a little different in terms of how people will attend due to pandemic precautions. The 2021 Airshow will happen June 17-19 at the Grant County International Airport.
The Airshow is looking for volunteers of all ages/skills to assist with aircraft parking, vehicle parking, set up, tear down, ticket scanning, concessions, litter control, hospitality, educational/STEM/STEAM support, media, social media, photography, volunteer coordination and more.
Those interested are asked to contact Mr. Larry Wheat at 206-819-2352 or at lwheat2083@gmail.com. Volunteers can also register via the Moses Lake Airshow.
Face coverings will be required and CDC, Washington state, and Grant County Health District recommendations will be observed.
The aviation spectacle will be a drive-in and in-person event. The aeronautical occasion will feature the following:
- USAF A-10 (one jet)
- US Navy EA-18G (two jets)
- Two historic military aircraft
- USAF C-17 (one jet)
- US Army Black Daggers Parachute Team
- World Record Motorcycle Jump
If you or anyone you know would like to attend, not only as a volunteer, but as a spectator as well, buy your tickets today by click here.