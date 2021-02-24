EPHRATA - According to Seattle-based realty brokerage firm, Redfin, Grant County’s housing market is hot. Year-over-year, the median housing prices in a county that has a cost-of-living 11% below the national average, have increased by 25.2% to $281,628. Redfin data also shows an immense surge in sales over the course of a year with 87 homes sold, an increase of 102.3%. Over the course of a 365-day period, the median number of days a home sits on the market is down over 43% to 26 days.
Here’s how Douglas and Chelan counties compare year-over-year:
Chelan County:
Median sales price: $440,000 (up 23.9%)
Number of homes sold: 54 (down 5.3%)
Median days on the market: 38 (down 2.6%)
Douglas County:
Median sales price: $375,450 (up 14.6%)
Number of homes sold: 36 (down 33.3%)
Median days on the market: 10 (down 72.9%)
As far as mortgage rates are concerned, a 30-year fixed rate is at 3.180% as of February 24 and a 15-year fixed rate is at 2.520%.