ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University says it’s poised to return to in-person learning this fall. The news broke in the form of an internal email to students, faculty, and staff on Jan. 21. Outgoing President Jim Gaudino wrote the letter expressing his optimistic outlook as more Washingtonians get immunized against COVID-19.
“If the positive trends continue, however, the fall quarter could be much different. In anticipation of continued improvements, I instructed our planning teams to prepare for a higher level of in-person activities. That means an increased number of students living on campus, more in-person instruction, and a resumption of traditional student activities. Most of us will return to our workplaces,” Gaudino wrote in his letter.
The university’s president wrote that CWU’s planning assumptions have been reviewed and endorsed by its medical and health advisors. However, the school will still mandate everyone on campus to wear masks, wash, and practice social distancing.
“Better times are coming into focus,” Gaudino wrote.
Kittitas County has one lowest COVID-19 transmission rates in eastern Washington.