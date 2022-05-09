MOSES LAKE - Kevin Burgess is a lifelong resident of Moses Lake, he’s also a lifelong customer of The Taco Shop located at 319 4th Avenue in the town he resides in. Supporting the business as a customer throughout his life, Burgess is now taking it a step further by taking his personal sentiments and translating them into a project that will likely spur more business for the eatery. Burgess recently tore out a very small, old, and poorly-built patio and has laid the foundation for a new, 1,200 sq. ft. deck patio.
“I’ve been eating there for at least 45 years,” Burgess told iFIBER ONE News.
Burgess says he felt compelled to help Pete Gonzalez, his childhood friend and current owner of the Taco Shop after his parents, the original owners, Aurora and Fred Gonzalez, died only months apart last year.
“I used to hang out at Pete’s house growing up and we played baseball together,” Burgess told iFIBER ONE News.
Burgess says Pete came to him late last week and asked for help as a way to enhance business by asking a favor of Burgess who promised to help replace the patio a long time ago.
“Pete came to me and asked, ‘do you think we could have a new patio built and completed by Memorial Day?’” “I said, ‘ok.’
Initially, Burgess assumed that the Gonzalez family had the money to pay for the project up front and he would donate his time in helping hire contractors and use his own tools and equipment to help build the structure, but when the Gonzalezes asked if they could make payments, Burgess says he quickly found out why.
“Pete has to have knee surgery, so he initially told me that the only money he had set aside would have to be spent on surgery. He told me ‘let’s just hold off for now,’ and I told him ‘no, we’re going through with this, we’re going get you that patio.’”
Now, Burgess says he’s turning to the community per permission from the Gonzalez family to pool the $6,000 needed to build patio by Memorial Day weekend.
So far, the GoFundMe started for the project has raised $1,320.
To donate to The Taco Shop’s GoFundMe page, click here.